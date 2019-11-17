The University of Malta is coordinating an Erasmusplus project aimed at addressing challenges faced by educators and learners regarding the teaching and acquisition of skills and knowledge regarding digital manufacturing technologies and other subjects relating to the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0) at higher education institutions.

The two-and-a-half-year project, entitled Icarus, kicked off with a meeting of the project partners in Malta that was attended by representatives of the University’s Department of Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering, the Free University of Bolzano, KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm, University of Minho and the Politehnica University of Bucharest. During the meeting, the partners discussed how this can be feasibly achieved during the project’s timeframe and how to implement innovative pedagogic solutions to improve the efficacy of knowledge transfer.

Industry struggling to find personnel

The uptake of digital manufacturing technologies by industry has increased considerably in recent years, but engineers do not always have the necessary skills and knowledge to enable the implementation of innovative and cutting-edge solutions. In fact, industry is struggling to find personnel with the required knowledge in order to develop state-of-the-art solutions.

The project is specifically aimed at addressing these skills gaps by developing openly accessible training material that can be used by educators and learners alike.