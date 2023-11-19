bBrave, Malta’s pioneering anti-bullying NGO, unveils its groundbreaking awareness campaign on bullying and ostracism in the workplace. Built upon their comprehensive 2023 Research Study on Workplace Bullying and Ostracism in Malta, this campaign aims to raise awareness of workplace bullying and highlight the necessity of addressing the issue head-on.

Another key aim of the campaign is to prevent myths and stereotypes surrounding the issue of bullying from creeping into the narrative. bBrave is on a mission to ignite awareness, provide the public with information and promote support mechanisms for those affected.

It’s not just about identifying the problem: it’s about empowering individuals to effect change. On the basis of its 2023 study, bBrave has compiled a toolkit including a template policy on bullying and ostracism at work. bBrave also used the findings of the study to deliver workshops on the topic. bBrave would like to invite the public to help by spreading the word.

Any queries may be sent to Dr Aaron Zammit Apap on secgen@bbrave.org.mt or at 9944 8633.

