Two Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) adult coaching courses organised by ADHD Malta will be held from October 25 to November 5.

The courses, a Level 1 course entitled ‘The ADHD Adult Coaching Approach Course’ and a Level 2 course called ‘The ADHD Group Coaching Course’ will be both led by ADHD adult coach Marie Enbäck from Sweden.

The Level 1 course enables participants to gain an in-depth, scientific understanding of ADHD, learn the foundational principles of ADHD coaching and acquire useful skills to apply in their work environment. Lectures and workshops consist of tailored course material, a literature list for self-study, three written assignments and 12 hours practising peer coaching over a three-month period.

Applicants for the Level 2 course will be required to have completed the Level 1 course, or be experienced and trained ADHD coaches. Applicants will be actively delivering this group coaching programme in the future. The course will last six to eight months, including supervised group coaching sessions.

Both courses are MFHEA accredited, with an award of five ECTs/MQF Level 5 for Level 1 and 10 ECTs/MQF Level 5 for Level 2. The courses will be held at the partner school STC in Pembroke and are also on the ‘Get Qualified’ Scheme, benefitting from a government tax rebate.

Enbäck graduated from the ADD Coaching Academy in the US and has run her own practice since 2008. Alongside coaching, she has organised conferences on ADHD for professionals with international expert speakers. She runs a non-profit network for people with ADHD and professionals, and has engagements in and out of Sweden as an independent consultant.

Over the past three years, she has managed a project for adult ADHD-ers in Norway. She wrote the study material ‘ADHD Adult Group Coaching’ for the project and also led the groups herself.

For more information about the courses, e-mail Carola Stivala, vice president and co-trainer of ADHD Malta, at carola.adhdmalta@gmail.com.

For information about the enrolment conditions and support services, such as meetings, parental skills, educational talks and other activities, contact ADHD Malta at adhdmalta@gmail.com.