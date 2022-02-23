The decriminalisation of abortion and a full-time, rather than a part-time parliament, are two of 37 pledges that human rights NGO aditus is calling on political parties to make for the March election.

The NGO on Wednesday presented a 28-page report Elections 2022: Creating a More Just Society bringing together proposals it believes will contribute to make Malta "a fairer and more just society".

The report also proposes 37 pledges for candidates to make, including on the rule of law, democratic institutions, asylum and migration, citizenship and rights of citizens, justice, gender, LGBTIQ+, and international commitments.

It urged candidates to be mindful that, in a democracy, the rule of law, transparency and justice are the fulcrum on which a state rests.

Aditus said it wished to see an inclusive electoral campaign based on democratic ideas, vision and human dignity and less on antagonism, harassment and cronyism.

“We hope all candidates will refrain from discourse and behaviour that is in any way offensive, immature and unbecoming.

"In particular, we strongly appeal to all candidates and to party leaders to ensure that their campaigns are entirely free from racism, misogyny or other approaches that seek to score political points off the backs of vulnerable or disenfranchised people,” aditus said.

Some of the pledges:

Donations made to parties and to entities they own should be made subject to the same public disclosure obligations.

Avoid activities that may be interpreted as an offer in exchange of a personal vote.

Establish and publish an action plan to implement outstanding rule of law recommendations made in various reports.

Pledge to move from a part-time to a full-time parliament in the next legislature.

Decriminalise the use of false documents in situations involving refugees attempting to enter Malta to seek safety.

Decriminalise abortion and introduce abortion support services.

Remove discriminatory barriers preventing LGBTIQ+ persons from donating blood.

Actively support EU anti-SLAPP legislation efforts.