The blockade of Malta between 1798 and 1800 has been covered extensively from the perspective of the landward activities: artillery batteries have been depicted and located; manoeuvres, attacks and casualties discussed in detail. The seaward activities, however, seem to have been ignored, or at best glossed over – they deserve greater attention.

This article takes a look at the blockade from the perspective of one of the Royal Navy captains who commanded a frigate that took part in the blockade. Although Captain Graham Eden Hamond, RN, contributed to the blockade for just three months from the beginning of May until the end of July, 1800, his letters home, together with the detailed naval logbook of Samuel Robison, a midshipman aboard HMS Champion (22 guns), present us with some fascinating details of this long-drawn-out action.

Sir Andrew Snape Hamond. Engraving by G. H. Philips after a portrait by Sir Thomas Lawrence. Photo: Author’s collection

Graham Eden Hamond was born into an established British naval family. His father, Captain Sir Andrew Snape Hamond, RN, commanded HMS Roebuck during the American War of Independence, and in 1780 was appointed lieutenant-governor of Nova Scotia. On his return to England, Andrew Hamond rose to the position of Controller of the Royal Navy (1794-1806), with the enormous responsibility for all naval spending and for the offices dealing with bills, accounts and wages of that service. At a time when the concept of patronage, not just in naval and military circles but also in civil life, was an accepted means of advancement, Andrew Hamond could wield a great deal of influence.

Graham was born in London on December 30, 1779. By 1785, at the age of just six, he was already entered on the books of his father’s ship, HMS River Medway, as a captain’s servant. It was common then for prospective officers to be registered on ships at a very early age since promotion was based on seniority (i.e. years of service). Graham did not spend all his time on board ship but attended schools in the vicinity.

Graham Eden Hamond as a young man. Photo: Author’s collection

He was rated midshipman in 1790, and on the outbreak of the French Revolutionary Wars, he served aboard His Majesty’s Frigate Phaeton (38 guns) commanded by his cousin Sir Andrew Snape Douglas. During this period, the young Hamond assisted in the capture of the French vessel Général Dumourier, which itself had taken a Spanish treasure ship which was carrying USD2,040,000 as well as gold and silver bars. Since it was Hamond who spotted these vessels as he manned the dawn watch from the main topgallant yard-arm, he received a substantial portion of the prize money due to the crew.

Graham was present as midshipman on Admiral Lord Howe’s flagship HMS Charlotte (100 guns) at the first, much celebrated though controversial British naval victory of the French Revolutionary Wars, known as the Glorious First of June (1794). He was promoted lieutenant in October 1796, and served in various ships in the Mediterranean as well as around Britain.

His first independent command, beginning in October 1797, was in the 18-gun sloop HMS Echo. In November 1798, at the age of just 19, Graham was appointed post-captain; no doubt with the aid of his father’s influence.

Caroline Hamond as a young woman. Photo: Author’s collection

Although assisted in this way, Graham had already earned an early taste for taking prizes and proved an effective mariner who was able to supplement his regular pay with substantial awards of prize money. At the time, he was concerned about providing a comfortable living for his future family as well as his sister, Caroline, until she found a husband. Caroline was to marry into the celebrated naval family of Hood.

Hamond took charge of HMS Champion in January 1799, and in March the following year was directed to escort a convoy to Gibraltar from where he was later ordered to provide an escort to two transport ships loaded with ordnance supplies destined for the forces besieging the French troops in Malta.

HMS Champion reached Gozo on Wednesday, April 30, and the next day, encountering steady breezes, sailed southeast, passing several men-of-war (battleships) on her way to St Paul’s Bay where it anchored. There the crew observed HM brig Speedy and many Maltese merchant vessels. Later in the day, they took on board 874 pounds of fresh beef and then set about repairing their ship’s rigging. For the next few days Champion sailed between St Paul’s Bay and Marsaxlokk, revictualling and ferrying supplies to and fro.

We are fortunate that the Wellcome Institute Library in London holds a ship’s manifest for HMS Champion, dated May 4, 1800, signed by Captain Hamond. This is an informative document giving us an accurate account of the state of affairs on board. For example, the total number of crew was 116, including 20 Royal Marines; six of the crew were sick. They carried 104 days of bread rations for the crew as well as 91 days of rum, 16 weeks of beef, and 14 weeks of pork and peas.

On Monday, May 5, Champion was back at St Paul’s Bay where they encountered the legendary Rear Admiral Lord Nelson on board HMS Foudroyant (80 guns), who the crew cheered heartily as they sailed past. For the next couple of days, Champion’s crew were employed in taking fresh water on board.

A month before Hamond arrived in Malta, the French ship of the line, the Guillaume Tell (80 guns), which had escaped the Battle of the Nile and was sheltering in Grand Harbour, attempted to escape from Malta with Rear Admiral Denis Decrès and 1,000 French men on board; however it was captured and was later renamed HMS Malta.

Hamond was now ordered by Nelson to escort a convoy of three transport ships conveying the French citizens taken on the Guillaume Tell to Minorca. Thus at 10am on Sunday, May 11, Rear Admiral Decrès, together with the captain and officers of the Guillaume Tell, were welcomed aboard HMS Champion by Captain Hamond as his ship lay at anchor in Marsaxlokk Bay. At 11am, the crew was mustered, and by noon their ship had left harbour. At 3.30pm, they sailed past Nelson in the Foudroyant. The next day, they were joined by the three transports carrying the remaining French prisoners and sailed on to Minorca.

Having arrived at Minorca on May 25, Hamond received dispatches from Admiral Lord Keith, Commander-in-Chief Mediterranean fleet, ordering him back to Malta to assist in the blockade of Valletta. This was dispiriting news for Hamond; not only would it prove dull, it also minimised his chances of capturing further prizes.

In 1798, Hamond had taken part in the blockade of Le Havre, so he spoke from experience when he wrote to his father

“I [will] remain under the command of the senior officer there to blockade the town of Valetta; the only place the French have and which I am sure we never shall get with the force we now have. As you may suppose, it is a very unpleasant service, a blockade; I see no chance whatever of my getting away from there.”

Demonstrating his impatience and desire to leave the Mediterranean, Graham then went on to petition his father, the next time he wrote to Lord Keith, to send him to the Atlantic where he hoped his chances of seeing action were greater.

View of Valletta drawn by midshipman Samuel Robison of HMS Champion. Courtesy of the Read family, Horncastle, UK

By June 7, Graham was back in Malta. And for the next few days lay at anchor off Valletta providing the necessary blockade.

Over the next few days, there was much activity in and around Valletta. On Friday, June 13, Champion’s crew heard consistent canon fire throughout the night. The next day, the French fired many canons from the Valletta bastions. On Sunday and Monday, the French fired shots at HMS Champion even though it was three or four miles offshore.

On Tuesday, June 17, there was great commotion witnessed in and around Valletta with much canon fire being heard as well as rockets being fired. At one point, midshipman Robison recorded a fierce fire blazing in Valletta.

On Sunday, June 22, a heavy cannonade was initiated by the Maltese and British batteries, starting at 6pm and carrying on most of the night, until a large explosion within the city brought all action to a close.

Hamond wrote to his father on June 25 saying that he doubted very much that Valletta would fall unless additional forces or a constant cannonade were pursued. He was bored and frustrated and described his experience for his mother and sister as “sit[ting] themselves each by a locked door till they are tired”. He added in a later letter that “when I left Malta [I] had no idea that such a thing would happen, than I should have thought of flying”.

Hamond’s eagerness to leave Malta meant he was to miss the surrender of Malta by just a few weeks. In late July, he accepted command of HMS Lion (64 guns), which was in poor condition and due to return to England for extensive repairs.

Hamond was to see fierce action again at the Battle of Copenhagen on April 2, 1801. In 1804, in command of the frigate Lively (38 guns), Hamond returned to form, capturing three Spanish frigates laden with treasure, and a few months later, he took another Spanish treasure ship.

Hamond was invalided until 1824, and 10 years later was appointed commander-in-chief of the South American station. Through seniority, Hamond eventually attained the highest rank in the Royal Navy, that of admiral of the fleet, on November 10, 1862; however, he was not to enjoy this appointment for long as he passed away on December 19 the same year. The photograph of Hamond taken by Camille shown here was taken just 18 months before he died.