De La Salle College and St Aloysius College sixth forms are in talks with the education authorities and MATSEC board about the admission criteria for the coming scholastic year in view of the situation posed by coronavirus.

"Once these discussions are concluded, revised admission criteria for entry into both sixth forms for the academic year starting September 2020, will be determined and published by the respective colleges," the Secretariat for Catholic Education said.

The public was asked to allow the educational institutions the space and time required to respond to the current situation in the best interest of all.

The government said on Saturday that next month's SEC examinations will not be held.

Students who were due to sit for Ordinary level exams will instead be assessed by the MATSEC board based on their mock examination results, or else be given the choice to sit for their exams during a September examination session.