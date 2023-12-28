The health authorities are insisting 'new' rules about the admission of expectant mothers that reportedly came into effect this week are in line with international practice.

On Wednesday, Net and Newsbook reported that expectant mothers are no longer being admitted to hospital a day before their due date, unless they suffer from some condition such as diabetes or high blood pressure.

The mother and baby are examined, and if test results are normal and the woman does not need prostaglandin gel (which induces labour), she would be sent home to return the following day to give birth.

This new practice, the media outlets claimed, came into force this week at Mater Dei Hospital’s Delivery Suits and Obstetrics Ward.

According to the media reports, this 'new' practice was causing stress in expectant couples, however, Mater Dei authorities said in a statement the timeframes were in line with international practice that has been adopted by European and British hospitals.

The health of the expectant mother and baby were, at no point, being compromised, Mater Dei said.

Furthermore, after giving birth at Mater Dei, women are cared for by the Community Discharge Midwifery Service at their own homes.