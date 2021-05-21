Admissions to homes for the elderly shot up in March to more than triple the number registered just two months prior, a survey carried out in the first quarter of 2021 has indicated.

Just 87 people were admitted to such homes as residents in January, a number which increased to 266 in March.

Presenting the findings, Minister for Senior Citizens Michael Farrugia attributed the discrepancy to strict COVID-19 protocols that were in place at the start of the year.

Visits to residents at homes for the elderly were restricted for much of the pandemic with strict rules in place for residents.

Residents at such homes were among the first cohorts to be vaccinated and restrictions have since been eased.

The survey, sent monthly to all 37 residential homes across Malta and Gozo, revealed that most of the feedback sent in February and March was related to food quality.

Farrugia said that authorities were now assessing the quality of food provided to residents.

“We must adjust to the complaints accordingly to address them,” Farrugia said, adding that “while the assessment of the quality of food is subjective, we must nonetheless prioritise this subject as well.”

In January, residents’ major complaint was about the lack of activities available, which Farrugia also attributed to the strictness of COVID protocols which only allowed residents to spend time within their ‘bubble’.

In spite of the fact that the survey was sent to all the residential homes in Malta and Gozo, just 101 residents submitted their feedback, with the number declining to 86 and 47 in February and March, respectively.

Feedback was also sent in from staff members, with the most commonly flagged issues being about challenging behaviour from residents and a lack of teamwork.

The total number of residents in elderly homes varied from 3,871 in January to 3,812 in March, with a reported average of 3,842 people currently living in a home.

The survey findings also included a brief outline of COVID-related statistics.

There were 130 cases at homes in January, which dwindled to 24 by the end of March. Over the first quarter of this year, a total of 28 deaths in elderly homes were attributed to COVID-19.