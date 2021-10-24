The Pastoral Formation Institute (PFI) is organising a course in ‘Adolescent and Youth Ministry’ that will address the challenges faced by youths today.

The course, which starts on Saturday, October 30, is aimed at people working or who would like to work with adolescents and youths.

This year’s edition of the course will include practical experiences in youth groups during which participants will be accompanied by a mentor.

The theory and practical experience will help participants develop their talents as youth leaders while encountering the diverse charisms of groups or movements in the local Church.

During this academic year the PFI is offering eight courses, including ‘Family Ministry’, ‘Pastoral Care in Schools’ and ‘The Way of Beauty: Discovering Faith Through Art’.

The institute was set up in 2005 in response to a call of the Diocesan Synod to provide formation to Christians who wish to deepen their understanding of faith and offer a better contribution in the Church and society.

For more information visit the website below.

pfi.edu.mt