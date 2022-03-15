Gozo cathedral parish adolescents last Saturday gathered to celebrate the Way of the Cross at Għammar hill, limits of Għarb.
The youths meet every week for a spiritual formation exercise led by Fr Daniel Sultana and other animators. In the recent past the group took part in various activities, including Il-Mixgħela tal-Qaddisin, walks in the countryside and visits to the parish elderly.
Seen here is the group in front of Ta’ Pinu sanctuary, prior to the Way of the Cross.
