Gozo cathedral parish adolescents last Saturday gathered to celebrate the Way of the Cross at Għammar hill, limits of Għarb.

The youths meet every week for a spiritual formation exercise led by Fr Daniel Sultana and other animators. In the recent past the group took part in various activities, including Il-Mixgħela tal-Qaddisin, walks in the countryside and visits to the parish elderly.

Seen here is the group in front of Ta’ Pinu sanctuary, prior to the Way of the Cross.