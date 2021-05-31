The missionary movement Jesus in Thy Neighbour, founded in Gozo by the late Mgr Ġorġ Grima, continues with its mission of giving a better life to several children living on the streets of Brazil, Ethiopia and Kenya.

Currently, the movement has 33 homes in Brazil, 133 in Ethiopia and 34 in Kenya.

Georgiana Mifsud, a student following a Jobplus work exposure scheme, is currently offering her services at the office of the movement. What makes this story interesting is that Georgiana, born in Ethiopia, is the niece of Dun Ġorġ Grima. Georgiana and her brother Petros were adopted by Carmen and Saviour Mifsud.

Georgiana says that she is very happy in her work and her wish is that one day, together with the movement, she will be able to visit Ethiopia.

Georgiana also plays football for Raiders Għargħur FC.