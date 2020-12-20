Heart attacks and strokes are among the leading causes of death worldwide. Both conditions share several similarities, such as their underlying causes and their risk factors. So adopting a heart-healthy lifestyle not only reduces the risk of heart attacks but also decreases the chances of suffering from a stroke.

A heart attack is considered as a life-threatening event because unless it is not treated immediately, an amount of the heart muscle may die due to an insufficient blood supply and a lack of oxygen. Heart attacks primarily result from clots and blockages that may build up over time from the depositions of white blood cells, fat or cholesterol in the coronary arteries.

Symptoms of a heart attack are usually sudden, which may include compressive chest pain that may also radiate to the shoulders, arms, lower jaw or upper abdomen. Such pain is often accompanied by sweating, nausea, vomiting and anxiety. However, in some cases, heart attacks can also be silent; in the sense that there will be little to no symptoms, most especially among women.

Life-threatening heart rhythms can occur during the acute phase of a heart attack, often leading to sudden cardiac arrest without timely medical intervention. Immediate first aid treatment to a cardiac arrest victim may include cardiopulmonary resuscitation and the use of an automated external defibrillator to stabilise the heart rhythm as soon as possible, if it is indicated.

Depending on the type of heart attack, normal coronary blood flow may be restored in a hospital setting either via thrombolysis medication therapy or via reperfusion therapy, where the clots are mechanically removed during specialised procedures. In severe cases, with existing multiple blockages of the coronary arteries, bypass surgery may also performed at a later stage.

Comparingly, a stroke, which is also known as a brain attack, results in a loss of brain function. It occurs when the blood supply to some parts of the brain is interrupted, typically due to the formation of blood clots from arterial embolism or thrombosis of the venous vessels.

Strokes may not only be of the ischaemic type, but also of the haemorrhagic type; that is when a weakened blood vessel ruptures and bleeds into the surrounding brain areas, increasing the pressure of the surrounding brain tissues. These processes both result in an insufficiency in the oxygen and nutrient supplies to the brain. Within a few minutes, these brain cells begin to die. Therefore, prompt treatment is crucial.

Symptoms that are caused by an impending stroke also appear suddenly and may occur simultaneously. Such symptoms may include disturbances of vision in one or both eyes, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, gait disturbances, paralysis of the face, arm, leg or an entire half of the body followed by confusion, slurred speech, writing problems or difficulties in swallowing.

Heart attacks and stokes share several similarities

The treatment of stroke is also an emergency, which may involve the use of medications or specialised interventions to dissolve the blood clots in the brain.

The risk factors of stroke and heart attacks are quite similar. The major risk factors include smoking, diabetes, high blood cholesterol levels and high blood pressure, as all of these conditions tend to promote the formation of atherosclerosis in the blood vessels supplying blood to the heart or the brain. Thus, it is important that one adopts a healthier lifestyle by engaging in frequent physical activity, stopping smoking and excessive alcohol intake, as well as eating nutritious meals that are low in salt, sugar and saturated fats.

The DASH diet, or the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension, is a dietary recommendation that is based on research studies sponsored by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI). These studies have shown that DASH lowers high blood pressure and improves cholesterol levels. This reduces one’s risk of deve­loping heart attacks and stroke.

Here are some recommendations that form part of the DASH eating plan:

1) Eat more vegetables, including legumes, fruits and whole grains. These are all an excellent source of fibre. While vegetables and fruit provide us with antioxidants that help reduce inflammation within the arteries, vegetables are also low in calories and help us maintain a healthy weight. When eaten in moderation, whole grains help us feel fuller for longer and give us the energy that we need for our daily activities.

2) Include fat-free or low-fat dairy products. By choosing dairy that is lower in saturated fats, such as skimmed milk, zero per cent fat yoghurt and softer cheeses like ricotta and cottage cheese, we reduce our LDL, or bad cholesterol levels.

3) Include fish, nuts, seeds and plant-based oils, that are rich in omega-3 oils and help reduce our LDL cholesterol and raise our HDL (good) cholesterol, while also decreasing inflammation in the arteries. Leaner meats like fish, poultry and rabbit contain a lower amount of saturated fat than red and processed meats.

4) Limit foods that are high in saturated fat. These foods include fatty meats, full-fat dairy products and tro­pical oils such as coconut, palm kernel and palm oils.

5) Avoid sugar-sweetened beverages and sweets. These contribute towards weight gain, thus putting us at a greater risk of developing heart disease and stroke.

Georgiana Farrugia Bonnici is a diagnostic radiographer and medical doctor, while Antonella Grima is a certified nutritionist. For updates on nutrition, lifestyle modifications and holistic health, like and follow their blogs on Facebook, via the following links: www.facebook.com/be.heart.healthy and www.facebook.com/antonella.grima.nutritionist/

Recipe idea

Here is a simple Mediterranean recipe that is not only quick and practical to make, but also helps to prevent heart disease and stroke. This recipe can be cooked in the oven for around 20 to 30 minutes, while you may get other chores sorted in the kitchen.

You need one small fish per person and your favourite selection of chopped, fresh vegetables. Leave the scales on the fish to keep it moist. Place the fish in a casserole with a little bit of white wine and extra-virgin olive oil. Fill the fish bellies with chopped parsley, garlic and tomatoes, and garnish with some fresh pepper and oregano. Cover with a lid and cook in a pre-heated oven at 220˚C for 20 to 30 minutes, depending on the size of the fish.

For the vegetables, you may choose from a selection like onions, coloured peppers, aubergines, broccoli and zucchini. Choose a variety of colours so as to include a selection of phytonutrients in your meal. Toss with a little bit of extra-virgin olive oil and herbs like parsley, cumin, turmeric, sesame seeds and fennel seeds.

Place in an open oven dish in the oven and roast for around 20 to 30 minutes until the vegetables soften a little and start browning on top.