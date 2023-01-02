Three children who were adopted by Maltese parents are under state care after the parents declared they no longer wished to care for them, Times of Malta has learned.

The children, who were adopted from a country outside the European Union through a private adoption agency, had been living in Malta for some time before the situation in the family home deteriorated and the parents expressed a desire to ‘return’ the children.

Sources said the parents alleged the children had exhibited behavioural issues while in their home.

However, others who came into contact with the children on a regular basis said that no such behaviour was exhibited during their interactions.

The authorities have had to step in and the children are now wards of the state.

It is understood that the unique situation is unprecedented and has opened a Pandora’s box.

The state will always put forward procedures according to the law so the children can benefit from a stable future without any unnecessary bureaucratic technicalities

In reply to questions by Times of Malta, the family ministry said that, as the entity responsible for children’s rights, it would guarantee full support and care for the children and that the social services system would continue to work towards safeguarding the best interest of minors.

“The state will always put forward procedures according to the law so the children can benefit from a stable future without any unnecessary bureaucratic technicalities,” a spokesperson said.

Children adopted from foreign countries generally receive citizenship status from their adoptive parents’ country of origin before they arrive in said country.

This is done by a court decree in the children’s country of origin, which will see their original passport surrendered to the embassy of that state.

Following that procedure, a decree by the family court cements their Maltese citizenship.