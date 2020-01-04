The 11th edition of the Bethleħem f’Għajnsielem Nativity village comes to an end this weekend with the ‘Adoration of the Magi’. The Three Kings will visit a number of towns and villages in Malta today before crossing over to Gozo tomorrow on the feast of the Epiphany.

They will be at Couvre Porte, Vittoriosa, today from 10.30am to 1.30pm before crossing Grand Harbour in a traditional Maltese boat, arriving at the Valletta Waterfront at 2pm.

From there they will ride on horseback through Ħamrun for an event in front of Our Lady of Atocia (Tas-Samra) church from 4 to 5.30pm. This will be followed by another event in Paola’s main square from 6.30 to 8pm.

Tomorrow the last leg of their journey will start outside Mdina’s main gate at 8.30am from where they will set off for Mellieħa where they will visit the elderly home at 11am. A re-enactment of their meeting with King Herod will follow in the main square from 11.45am to 12.30pm.

They will then proceed to Ċirkewwa and depart by boat at 2.15pm to arrive at Mġarr port at around 3pm. From there, they will make a triumphal entrance at Bethlehem f’Għajnsielem at 4pm where they will present their gifts to Baby Jesus.