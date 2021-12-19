Leading apertures company Adore More is currently expanding its operations, having recently launched steel apertures and a new range of top quality slim-line aluminum windows and doors.

The organisation is also seeking new talent in various positions, all with one thing in common: a passion for customer experience and a driven and motivated mindset.

Having started off in a humble showroom in Rabat back in 2007 specialising mainly in doors, the company has gone from strength to strength and now operates from a showroom in Mosta, offering the supply and installation of uPVC, steel, aluminum and wooden windows and doors, blinds, outdoor shading systems, gates, fencing and railings, fire resistant and security doors, office partitioning systems and internal doors.

“Our team is what makes us successful, and we are excited to continue building on our existing talent and bring on new team members which will enable us to continue offering a stellar service to our customers,” said Kenneth Fenech, director at Adore More. We believe in supporting our team by offering training and tools required to encourage them and help them provide exceptional customer service to achieve a fulfilling working environment.”

With high-profile projects such as the Mapfre Middle Sea, MSV Life, Marsovin winery, Master Cellars outlet in Gzira and Betsson offices under its belt, the company is an industry leader both in the commercial and residential sphere.

Adore More is committed to supplying the highest level of service and the broadest selection of quality brands and products.

It endeavours to continuously innovate and set the standard of excellence in the aperture industry in Malta and Gozo, while providing exceptional customer satisfaction, a safe working environment and quality solutions of excellent value.

Interested parties are encouraged to contact hr@adoremore.eu for more information or visit the vacancy section on www.adoremore.com.mt.