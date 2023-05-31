Representatives of two political parties faced each other in court on Wednesday at the first hearing of a libel suit filed by ABBA leader Ivan Grech Mintoff over media comments and articles claiming that he acted “inappropriately” when attending an event for children.

Grech Mintoff sued ADPD’s former deputy secretary general Sandra Gauci, international secretary Mina Tolu and general secretary Ralph Cassar over declarations published on March 30.

Those publications contained allegations about Grech Mintoff who was described as behaving “inappropriately” at the event attended by children and parents, with ADPD representatives claiming that his actions amounted to harassment and intimidation of those attending.

At Wednesday’s first hearing, both applicant and respondents were present, assisted by their lawyers.

Lawyer Therese Comodini Cachia, one of ADPD’s legal team, explained that, to date/ they “sincerely” did not understand which post had triggered the case.

Grech Mintoff promptly handed copies of a Facebook post together with relative media reports upon which he was basing his libel claim.

His lawyer, Frank Anthony Tabone, presented the documents as requested.

He also informed the court that, in view of recent changes in the leadership role of ADPD, he would file an application to request a change in the parties’ names to reflect Gauci’s new role as chairperson.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Rachel Montebello, asked the parties whether there was any chance of the dispute being resolved through mediation.

However, Comodini Cachia pointed out that although “they were disposed to consider any proposal” this case involved two political parties against each other.

“It’s a political issue,” the lawyer said.

In view of that information, the court declared that it was not opportune to refer the case to mediation and deferred the proceedings to July for the start of the applicant’s evidence stage.

Lawyers Emma Portelli Bonnici and Desirée Attard are also assisting ADPD.