The ADPD political party has asked the Auditor-General to investigate how Enemalta spent its funds, in the context of the power cuts suffered across Malta in the past two weeks.

The party said a value-for-money audit of funds spent on the distribution system in the past 10 years needed to be carried out.

Party leader Sandra Gauci said the people needed to know how taxpayers' funds were spent. It was inconceivable that the people had to struggle to have a power supply when they were promised that outages would be a thing of the past.

Responsibility needed to be shouldered, the party said.