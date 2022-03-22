ADPD has called for better resources for the authorities regulating building development so that they can effectively carry out their tasks in the interests of the safety and quality of life of people living around new developments.

Party leader Carmel Cacopardo told a press conference in Hamrun that it was not enough to amend the laws, when they were then not properly enforced.

Speaking near the site where Mriaim Pace was killed when her house collapsed owing to excavation works next door, Cacopardo and other party candidates stressed that the interests of neighbours needed to be given greater importance by the authorities.

They suggested that residents' associations should be represented on the regulatory boards.

The ADPD officials also called for better regulation of the training of workmen engaged in construction works, and better financial assistance to neighbours who incurred costs to ensure that they and their properties were protected from nearby works.