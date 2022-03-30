ADPD has launched a constitutional challenge to the electoral results, arguing that the constitution and the electoral law discriminate against it and any other political grouping which is not the PL or the PN.

The challenge is based on provisions of the law which say that the allocation of extra seats in parliament to reflect proportionality with votes only applies to parties already represented in parliament, That proviso also applies in the allocation of extra seats to meet the quota of women's representation in the House.

“In a healthy democracy, every vote counts. All votes have an equal value. Unfortunately, this is not the case in Malta," party leader Carmel Cacopardo said at a press conference.

He observed that as a consequence of the electoral result, an extra two seats have been added to the Nationalist Party so that its representation in parliament is proportional to the first count votes given to its candidates.

But ADPD was ignored even though its votes amounted to more than a district quota.

"This discrimination is a devaluation of the democratic process as it gives weight to votes cast in favour of Partit Laburista and Partit Nazzjonalista but ignores completely the votes cast for ADPD," he said.

He said the addition, in the coming days, of an extra six seats each to the PN and the PL for women's representation in parliament, was further discrimination against the other parties.

He said ADPD was calling on the courts to declare a breach of rights under the constitution and the European Convention of Human Rights for free and fair elections.

The party also expected the courts to identify suitable remedies.

"It is not only PLPN votes which are important: everyone’s vote is important. This is a campaign to ensure that all votes are acknowledged and represented," Cacopardo said.