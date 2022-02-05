The ADPD has criticised government plans to splash out €70 million in taxpayer funds to send everyone a cheque, saying the money could have been put to better use had it been focused on the truly vulnerable.

The Green party said that the initiative, while potentially well-intentioned, wasted resources by dishing out money to people who barely need it.

"We do not need a ‘Father Christmas’ policy but real social solidarity aimed at those who need it most," said ADPD electoral candidate Brian Decelis.

Prime Minister Robert Abela announced on Thursday that workers, pensioners and people on social benefits would all be receiving cheques in the mail, arguing that the financial handouts would help stimulate the domestic economy.

Workers and students will receive €100 each, with pensioners and social benefit recipients receiving €200 cheques.

In a press conference on Saturday, the ADPD said that the initiative was a missed opportunity. Those who really need financial assistance need more than their cheque will provide, while others do not need a financial leg up at all, the party said.

Decelis noted that many people had fallen on hard times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The government’s thinly spread handouts will in practice not help those who really need help anyway," he said. "It will simply serve as a propaganda exercise on the eve of the election aimed at giving “something to everybody."

The cheque handouts have also drawn criticism from former PN politician and finance minister Tonio Fenech, who said the government was "buying votes with our own money".

ADPD chair Carmel Cacopardo said that the government’s insistence on applying such measures to everyone, irrespective of need, could be seen in other policy areas, too.

He cited electricity consumption as a case in point, arguing that while it was right that basic consumption of electricity is subsidised, any excess consumption should be charged at full price.

“It is not right that this subsidy is spread across the board to those who waste our precious energy resources,” Cacopardo said, adding that the same principle should aply to petrol and diesel consumption.

“Our country’s resources are limited. It therefore makes sense that assistance is targeted towards the needy and not spread out,” Cacopardo said.