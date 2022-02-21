ADPD – The Green Party issued its list of general election candidates on Monday after having been criticised for reacting too slowly to the announcement of the election date.

The party is an amalgamation of the former Alternattiva Demokratika and the Democratic Party.

The Democratic Party was in a coalition called Forza Nazzjonali with the PN at the last general election and its candidates featured on the PN list on the ballot paper. Two of its candidates, Marlene and Godfrey Farrugia, both formerly Labour MPs, were elected, but left the party in 2019 and will not seek re-election.

None of the current candidates has ever served in parliament.

The list is the following:

First district - Anthony Buttigieg.

Second district - Mario Mallia.

Third district - Brian Decelis.

Fourth district - Carmel Cacopardo and Brian Decelis.

Fifth district - Melissa Bagley.

Sixth district - Sandra Gauci.

Seventh district - Ralph Cassar.

Eighth district - Mario Mallia and Mark Zerafa.

Ninth district - Carmel Cacopardo, Mina Tolu and Mark Zerafa.

Tenth district - Melissa Bagley, Anthony Buttigieg and Mina Tolu.

Eleventh district - Ralph Cassar.

Twelfth district - Luke Caruana and Sandra Gauci.

Thirteenth district - Luke Caruana.