ADPD has joined objectors who are seeking to block the demolition of a “masterpiece of architecture” in St Julian’s.

Palazzino Vincenti, built in 1948 and designed by architect Gustavo Romeo Vincenti, is considered a prime example of modern architecture in Malta.

The St Julian's promenade building is now slated for demolition, to make way for a 17-floor hotel (PA 7761/21) built by developer Carlo Stivala and designed by architect Robert Musumeci.

The St Julian’s local council, local residents and a number of NGOs have all filed objections against that plan. ADPD has now said it will join them.

“Instead of rubber-stamping the destruction of Palazzina Vincenti, the Planning Authority should immediately grant it the highest level of protection. In the meantime, an emergency conservation order should be issued,” ADPD chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said on Saturday.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage has strongly objected to the development and argued that the building should be given planning protection. In its submission, it argued that Palazzino Vincenti is “one of the best modernist examples in Malta”.

But Cacopardo, who is an architect by profession, said that both it and the PA had not acted on submissions sent in two years ago, seeking protection for the site.

Their inaction, he said, indicates that the site was “ripe for development”.

“This is not the first case where significant architecture from the last century was not given its due attention and was lost through carelessness especially by those authorities which are entrusted to protect our heritage,” he said.