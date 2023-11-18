ADPD has criticised the proposed development of a batching plant and a tarmac factory in Imaqbba and said it is a clear sign that the construction lobby is allowed to expand to the detriment of both the environment and people’s health.

The development application PA/06976/21 is currently awaiting a review of recommendations and proposes the relocation of the tarmac and concrete batching plant from Hal Far to a quarry in Imqabba. The proposed works will also include the construction of ancillary offices and vehicular storage facilities.

The applicant is BIP Ltd and the development is being recommended for approval, according to the case officer report.

Addressing a press conference at the proposed site in Imqabba on Saturday morning, the Green Party said the plant is earmarked to be built around 500 metres from a residential area and that the only motivation for the project is profit.

Party chairperson Sandra Gauci said if there is a need for such industrial-type plants, they should be placed elsewhere and not so close to residences.

She said the development shows how the government is ready to sacrifice the people's health for the financial gains of friends of friends, claiming that the individuals proposing the development are close to the Labour Party.

“This is another case of how this government trades in clientelism and favouring its network of friends whilst sacrificing the health of an entire village to appease a close friend," Gauci said.

"Malta is ‘just’ with such people and unjust with the rest."

The party's deputy Secretary General, Melissa Bagley said that the local council's silence on the development is of concern. She said instead of the council calling a meeting and taking a position on the development, as is their obligation, they have instead remained silent.

The party cited studies published in the Scientific Journal, Environment International in 2012, highlighting how similar plants in other locations have been linked to increased cases of heart and respiratory problems among residents.

ADPD also highlighted a recent study by Eurostat that shows how Malta tops the EU table for an increase in greenhouse gas emissions.

Bagley highlighted the importance of conducting studies on the environmental impact caused by such types of industrial plants and called on ERA to guarantee the protection of the public's health and the environment.

The party called for better overall planning and a reduction in the influence of powerful lobbies in the construction. It concluded on the note to prioritize the well-being of residents and to curb the expansion of the construction industry.