Rosianne Cutajar should be investigated for embezzlement, conspiracy to commit a crime, money laundering and soliciting money illegally, Malta's Green Party said.

In a criminal complaint sent to the police commissioner and Attorney General on Wednesday, ADPD said Cutajar's appointment as a consultant with the Institute of Tourism Studies merit investigation and subsequent charges against her and other involved persons in court.

"The illegal and fraudulent contract made between ITS and the honourable Rosianne Cutajar led to the following crimes," the complaint said before listing articles 112, 127, and 48A of the Criminal Code and Article 3 of Malta's money laundering act.

ADPD chairperson Sandra Gauci and Secretary General Ralph Cassar have filed a complaint based on the Auditor General's report regarding Cutajar's appointment.

Cutajar was hired as an ITS consultant in 2019 and quit the job when she was promoted to junior minister by Robert Abela. The job only came to light when WhatsApp texts between herself and Yorgen Fenech were leaked online.

In those texts, Cutajar told Fenech that she would be taking on the €27,000-a-year part-time consultancy job because "everyone is pigging out".

Last November, the National Audit Office concluded that the Cutajar was hired "in breach of all policies and procedures" and that there was no evidence that Cutajar did any work at all during her time as a consultant.

The damning report concluded that Cutajar's contract was backdated by at least a month, that she was hired to do work she was not competent to do and that there was very little evidence to suggest she did any work at all.

In their letter, ADPD called for the police to investigate Cutajar and said that any delay in doing so would only benefit her.

ADPD also pointed out that it was they who asked the Auditor General to investigate Cutajar's phantom job in March of last year.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has since made overtures to Cutajar, who was forced out of Labour's parliamentary group over the scandal.

Abela said Cutajar has paid a high enough price and should be given a second chance.

ADPD said the prime minister "is trying to brush away fraud, bad governance and corruption under the carpet."

"In a normal country, the rule of law would have meant that the necessary legal steps would already have been taken against various persons involved in this fraud. So far, nothing has happened".