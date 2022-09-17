Spending over €1 million a day to subsidise Malta’s fuel and electricity is just not sustainable, the country’s green party has said.

ADPD chairperson Carmel Cacopardo argued at a press conference in Marsa on Saturday morning that while it was essential to ensure those in need received help, that assistance had to be sustainable in the long-term.

“While helping those in need is a priority, doing so in a sustainable manner is in the interest of all – €1 million per day on these subsidies is definitely not!” he said.

The party he leads believes that rather than having a blanket subsidy that covers price increases for all citizens, irrespective of how much electricity or fuel they use and how well-off they are, the government should only subsidise basic domestic use and introduce additional targeted assistance for “those who really require it.”

Prime Minister Robert Abela has pushed against that sort of proposal, telling Times of Malta two weeks ago that it is “not easy” to deny the wealthy and the wasteful such subsidies.

That line of argument did not wash with ADPD, with party Secretary General Ralph Cassar that taking difficult decisions was part of Abela’s job description.

“Decision-making was never going to be easy,” Cassar said, noting that a positive first step had been taken by ensuring large ships and boats did not have access to subsidised fuel.

Money spent on the subsidy – which is expected to rise to more than €600 million next year – placed investment in other areas such as renewable energy, education and healthcare at risk, he said.

The government has already cut back the University of Malta’s budget as it seeks to trim costs across the board. APDP chairperson Cacopardo continued on a similar wavelength, and also argued that trimming the state-provided subsidy could also have positive implications for Malta’s environment and emissions rate.

Removing the blanket subsidy on fuel would encourage people to leave their cars at home and find alternative means of transport, he said, with sectors that are heavily reliant on petrol and diesel getting targeted government aid instead.

Cacopardo also reiterated the importance of increasing the use of renewable energy.

“More renewable energy should be generated through better use of public buildings while encouraging more private users to do the same. Improving the distribution system could also assist in reducing the impact of the increased cost of energy on the Maltese taxpayer,” he said.