ADPD – The Green Party chairperson Sandra Gauci lambasted the government for its lack of planning and vision regarding the detrimental effects of the entertainment sectors in residential areas.

Lack of foresight with which decisions are made – especially where there is a profit to be made - is becoming more and more normalised.

Noise pollution is not taken seriously, engendering anger, leaving residents prisoners in their own homes, and impacting restful sleep.

During a press conference about noise pollution in Valletta, Gauci said the sector was creating major challenges in many localities.

ADPD insist it is paramount to protect the urban environment in all aspects in order to ensure good quality of life for all families in all localities.

Empty promises by various authorities and ineffective solutions have resulted in suffering for residents in various localities, especially in the capital city Valletta, Marcus Lauri ADPD spokesperson.

Lack of enforcement has led to noise disturbance plaguing the city from early evening till the early hours of the morning.

Although clear regulations exist these are not being respected.

While spot-checks are being conducted on entertainment venues at closing time, it is the customers themselves that are a source of noise pollution, and the police must intervene to ensure this stops.

“If the government wants the entertainment venues in Valletta to work, it should ensure that the police have enough resources to ensure a good quality of life for the families residing in the capital”, concluded Lauri.

“It is evident that the right of the residents to peace of mind and enjoyment of their home is being eroded at a rapid rate”, said ADPD chairperson Sandra Gauci.

This is due to noise pollution during the day caused by construction as well as, in the case of touristic areas, noise from the operation of some of the establishments at any time of the day, especially in the evening, she explained.

Among these establishments causing great inconvenience is the 'Bora Bora' establishment impacting a residential area in Triq il-Kahli and the surrounding streets in St Paul’s Bay.

This establishment hosts regular events, evidently being permitted without giving due importance to counter the detrimental effects of these activities to neighbouring areas.

ADPD noted it has addressed these complaints over and over in the past years and that this is repeating itself in various localities, especially in the summer months, along the coast

The Green Party noted other related problems including the encumbering of pavements and roads with tables and chairs of commercial establishments and the dirt left behind by some operators on our streets.

Lack of action of adequate planning leads “trust in the authorities to continue to erode, becoming a David versus Goliath struggle”, the party said.

Those who have money and contacts can act with impunity, while all the rest are victims to a system which doesn’t protect them.

This is why we also appeal to local councils to prioritise the needs of the residents, who ultimately elect them as their direct representatives.

ADPD - The Green Party will continue to insist that the protection of the urban environment is essential to sustain a good quality of life.

“We need to transition towards people-friendly politics that looks at economic development in a holistic manner and does not just look at what can be measured by numbers”, concluded Gauci.