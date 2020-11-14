Political party AD+PD on Saturday unveiled its new logo, intended to symbolise a green and progressive party.

The party's graphic identity depicts a stylised sunflower joining together the colours green, orange, and yellow, associated with AD and PD prior to the merging of the parties into one. The circle recalls the sun, which together with the sunflower is a longstanding symbol of Green and Ecologist parties in Europe.

AD and PD merged in October following months-long discussions between representatives of the two former parties.

In a statement announcing the new graphic, the party reiterated its stance in favour of social and environmental justice, progressive taxation and in a “participative and pluralistic democracy based on the rule of law, subsidiarity, adequate checks and balances”.

“This requires electoral reform, greater autonomy of the judiciary from government, clear distinction between the state and political parties and complete separation between state and church,” the party said.

AD+PD’s new graphic identity was designed by graphic designers 2point3.com.