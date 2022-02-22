Malta's green party has warned if will contest the election result if the Electoral Commission fails to distribute seats proportionately.

Addressing a press event, ADPD chairman Carmel Cacopardo said the party will take to the constitutional court if it feels it garners enough support to merit a seat in parliament.

Any such court action could potentially delay the final distribution of seats in parliament.

Third parties have long complained that the electoral system is unfairly geared against them winning a seat in parliament.

He said ADPD will seek to use all constitutional remedies for the “discrimination” third parties have suffered over the years.

Cacopardo explained how the proportionality mechanism that kicks in to distribute seats in parliament after all votes have been counted, unfairly excludes third parties.

The ADPD chairman said if the party feels it garners enough support on a national rather than district level to merit a seat, it will launch a legal battle to ensure its representation in parliament.

Caropardo told Times of Malta that by doing this, ADPD is out to ensure that every vote is made to count.

Launching the party’s “Green sweeps clean” slogan, Cacopardo said the slogan is a message in itself, as the whole country needs a good clean-up.

He said ADPD would not be launching a “father Christmas” manifesto, but would rather focus on clean leadership and governance.

“Parliament needs a good clean-up. As do electoral laws, which are discriminatory towards small parties.

“We are appealing for your first preference vote for ADPD candidates, who will be present on all districts”.

He emphasised how if ADPD gets a “reasonable amount” of votes across all districts but no one gains a seat in parliament due to the “discriminatory” system, it will take to the courts to dispute the election result.

Cacopardo refused to put a number to what he thinks is a “reasonable amount” of votes to merit the court action.

Giving a brief rundown about the party’s governance, Cacopardo said ADPD received €2,600 worth of donations last year.

ADPD chairperson Carmel Cacopardo.

He said the party will not be organising any fundraising events, as it does not want any pressure from donors.

Cacopardo said ADPD has no debts or overdrafts, neither does it run any commercial entities that can be used to hide illegal donations.