Adrian Casha has announced that he will re-contest the Malta Football Association elections next March for a second term as vice president.

The former FIFA referee was elected for the first time in 2020 and is now seeking a second term in office. Casha is the second MFA vice-president who announced his re-election bid this week after last Sunday Matthew Paris also announced his intention to contest the March 15 elections.

“Four-and-a-half years have passed from when you decided to give me the honour and privilege to serve you as MFA vice-president,” Casha said in a letter to club members and delegates.

