Adrian Delia is considering a shadow Cabinet reshuffle after Prime Minister Robert Abela unveiled a Cabinet of “new blood” on Wednesday.

The 26-person team drawn up by Dr Abela, who himself has never held a ministerial post prior to his ascent to prime minister, includes several young faces.

Answering questions by MaltaToday on Friday, the Opposition leader insisted that his legitimacy as PN leader was not in contention.

"Absolutely not. That issue is a case closed... We now need to work harder than ever before to ensure the best for our country," he said.

In July, Dr Delia won a PN vote of confidence by 67 percent.