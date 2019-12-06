Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia met social partners on Friday to discuss the turbulence that Malta is experiencing.

In a statement, the PN said the country was going through a difficult time so it was Dr Delia's duty to discuss the situation with them to understand their perspective.

He told employers and trade unions that the country needed decisions to be taken in the national interest and to return to normality as soon as possible.

Deputy leader David Agius and general secretary Clyde Puli accompanied Dr Delia.

In a separate statement, the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development said it had not received an invitation to the meeting with Dr Delia.

Sources said social partners were called individually to attend the meeting.

Last week, the council said its members, including employers, unions and civil society, had asked for an urgent discussion on the crisis and its serious repercussions on the economy, business and jobs.

The council expressed its concern about the political situation that has brought the country “close to a standstill” and said that it has discussed the current state of affairs with President George Vella.

“For the economy to continue to prosper, it is essential that social and political stability is restored as soon as possible,” the council said, adding that “political responsibility is being shouldered at the highest political level”.