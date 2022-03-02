Adrian Delia has dropped a libel suit filed against Lovin Malta after the newspaper published a clarification on Tuesday stating that their story was never meant to imply any wrongdoing by the former Opposition Leader.

The issue revolved around a story claiming that Delia messaged Yorgen Fenech, the man accused of complicity in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, during a parliamentary debate about the businessman's secret company, 17 Black.

The article triggered libel proceedings by the politician against the online news portal and its editor Julian Bonnici, denying the allegation and demanding the story to be retracted.

Proceedings kicked off before the magistrates’ court, with another hearing was scheduled for Wednesday.

But just on the eve, a clarification published by Lovin Malta brought the dispute to a close.

In its statement, the online news portal said that the article had been based upon an allegation that Fenech had made to a third party, and was never intended to assert that Delia had been in contact with the businessman.

Moreover, they had not verified that allegation with Delia, although they did verify that the allegation had been made. They regretted any misunderstanding of wrongdoing on the part of Delia.

In light of that clarification, Delia’s lawyer Vincent Galea, read out a note in court when the case was called, formally informing presiding magistrate Rachel Montebello that the libel was being dropped.

Each party was to shoulder their share of legal costs, read the applicant’s lawyer. The court declared the case closed.

Lawyer Andrew Borg Cardona was counsel to the respondents.