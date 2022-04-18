Updated 2.48pm with new details.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has handed his predecessor Adrian Delia one of the most high-profile positions in his shadow cabinet.

Party sources confirmed that Delia has been selected to take on the transport, mobility, and capital projects portfolio.

A controversial figure in the PN, Delia was ousted as party leader after pressure by a band of outspoken MPs. He eventually lost out to Grech in a leadership race in 2020.

Delia had refused to take on a portfolio in Grech's first shadow cabinet during the last legislature.

Grech is summoning MPs on Monday to appoint his shadow cabinet.

PN sources said the individual meetings began on Monday and are expected to go on late into the evening.

First-time MP Joe Giglio, a veteran lawyer, is being touted for the home affairs portfolio, previously held by Beppe Fenech Adami.

Outspoken parliamentarian Karol Aquilina is expected to make a return to the justice sector.

Ryan Callus is expected to retain the energy portfolio, shadowing minister Miriam Dalli.

In the last legislature, Callus took an active part in meetings of the Public Accounts Committee investigating the gas-fired power station led by former minister Konrad Mizzi.

Robert Cutajar is widely expected to remain parliamentary whip.

Former Qormi local councillor Jerome Caruana Cilia is also expected to be given a portfolio in the shadow cabinet after his strong showing in the March general election.

Veteran MP Mario de Marco will make a return to the shadow cabinet, sources said, but he is not expected to retain the finance brief.