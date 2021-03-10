Former Opposition leader Adrian Delia and his former advisor Pierre Portelli testify before an inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia on Wednesday.



Delia, who continues to serve as a PN MP, was ousted as PN leader last year after losing a leadership race to Bernard Grech. Portelli, who led the PN's media wing, resigned in June 2019, saying "constant and coordinated attacks" from within the party itself had made his job impossible.



The two have faced several media reports linking them to business tycoon Yorgen Fenech, who stands accused of complicity in Caruana Galizia’s murder.

Both deny any undue influence, with Delia saying he “never had any friendship or any other formal relationship” with Fenech and Portelli denying a claim made by former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri that he collected money from Fenech on the PN’s behalf.

'I know nothing about murder motive'

3.06pm Questions turn to his relationship with Keith Schembri.

Delia describes him as a “political adversary”.

He is asked what he knows about Caruana Galizia’s murder.

“What is in the public domain,” he replies.

Does he have any information about the murder motive?

“I have no information, nor was I privy to any information about that. Absolutely not.”

“God forbid I were to withhold any information about this,” he tells judge Said Pullicino.

The judge says that the murder and political elections converged at some point.

Delia: The fact that someone uses a stronger tone than others, does not mean that that person also uses lifts a hand to strike (jerfa’ jdejħ).

Schiavone and Debono's visit to Fenech

3pm Delia is asked about PN MPs Kristy Debono and Hermann Schiavone approaching Yorgen Fenech (revealed by Times of Malta in April 2019).



Delia: I had no idea about the visit. I asked them about it, they told me there was nothing untoward. Schiavone had taken a step back pending an internal investigation. I was not involved and did not know. I deny that they went there on behalf of the party.

So had Debono and Schiavone gone out of their own free will?

Delia: They certainly were not sent by me or the party. They’re in a better position to explain.

'You knew who Fenech was'

2.57pm Judge Mallia notes that Yorgen Fenech was linked to 17 Black in November 2018 (when Times of Malta and Reuters exposed him as the company’s owner).

“You knew who Yorgen Fenech was. The WhatsApp chat published by Times of Malta was dated 2019. So you knew.”

Delia: “I have to see the chat to be able to answer that. Otherwise we would be speculating.”

Judge Mallia: Could it be that the Times got the date wrong?

Delia: Whoever published that is best placed to answer that. So many chats have been reported, so many allegations. Get them, publish them!

Delia 'cannot recall' other guests at Fenech meal

2.54pm Judge Lofaro: That time when Delia visited the Fenech farmhouse, were there others from the PN present?

Delia: I cannot quite recall. There were various meals organised.

Lofaro: But you didn’t organise that one.

Delia: We were at Mr Fenech’s place. He was there too.

Lofaro: Was it a meal?

Delia: Yes. I was seated and chatting. I don’t know if it was one or two bottles (of wine) served.

'We never breached party financing laws'

2.51pmDelia speaks about his efforts, as PN leader, to improve the party’s finances. He lists a series of initiatives he undertook.

So what about the impression that political parties depend on businesses?

Delia: I can assure you that in my time, party financing laws were never breached. We never received any donations in excess of that allowed by law.

Delia visited Fenech farmhouse

2.49pm Delia confirms he visited Fenech’s farmhouse “once and in the presence of others”.

He says he had no interest in bringing Fenech onboard as a party funder.

“I receive chats from many people. It doesn’t imply any particular interest. I never did business. This claim regarding Casa is not true. A party leader does not speak against a party member.

It happens, the judges note.

“But not in my case,” Delia replies.

Chats

2.44pm Judges return to his chat messages with Fenech.

Had he asked Portelli about the chats?

Delia: No.

What about his claims that the WhatsApp chats were fabricated?

Delia: I didn’t say that. I said they were reproducing chats, re-writing words as though they’re there.

Were there chats between himself and Fenech?

Delia: Yes, I said that in public. I couldn’t identify their date. There was no friendship.

'There was no €20k donation. I checked'

2.40pm Judge Mallia notes that Keith Schembri had testified about the matter (Fenech funnelling money to the PN through Portelli) in this inquiry.

Delia: If there’s someone I don’t believe, it’s Keith Schembri.

Why hadn’t he sued Schembri?

Delia: There are enough ongoing cases.

Does he exclude taking action in the future?

Delia: One has to look at the bigger picture. But I can assure you that when I was there, I checked with the treasurer (party) and financial controller. There was no €20,000 donation. I checked that.

Delia did not ask Portelli about money claims

2.36pm Did Pierre Portelli know Yorgen Fenech?

Delia: Yes, I’m told he did.

Did he ever speak to you (Delia) about him?

Delia: Absolutely not. When I asked party financing people about the allegations, I was told they were not true.

Had he asked Portelli himself?

Delia: At the time, I believe he was no longer in the party.

Didn’t he nevertheless confront him about it, when the news emerged?

Delia: I tried to verify and gather information. But had no need to inquire further.

So he did not speak to Portelli, judges ask.

Delia: No.

Using party media

2.34pm Delia is asked if he used party media to communicate his message.

“To reply to Daphne Caruana Galizia’s criticism,” he confirms. “I couldn’t use party media before I was elected leader.”

'No business relationship whatsoever'

2.32pm Delia continues.

“There was no friendship, I didn’t know Yorgen Fenech prior to that. There was no intimacy, no business relationship whatsoever.”

Delia is asked about Fenech’s message to him that “this is not on you”.

“That was about the MEP elections,” he says, “not about (David) Casa.”

(Casa was reelected to the European Parliament in those elections)

Delia and Fenech's chat messages

2.29pm Delia is asked about chat messages between Yorgen Fenech and himself (revealed by Times of Malta last July).

“I don’t know where these chats came from,” he says.

He is asked if he sued Times of Malta for libel.

“There was nothing libellous there. I don’t believe there was any reference to money in those chats.”

Judge Lofaro: There was talk of a meal, of asking Pierre (Portelli) to organise it. Was that true?

Delia: We were organising meetings with business people. So those chats could have referred to that. But those chats refer to a meeting/meal that did not take place. Unfortunately I don’t have those chats, so I cannot confirm it.

'I never received money from Yorgen Fenech'

2.25pm Delia faces questions about PN financing.

He says there is a distinction between the party itself and its media arm. The party relies on fundraising telethons, rental property income and income from the cedoli scheme introduced before his time, he says.

Judge Said Pullicino cuts him short. “What about big business?”

Delia: In my time, there was no donation or financial dependancy on any big business.

What about allegations of donations by Yorgen Fenech?

Delia: “I deny that. I absolutely never got money from Mr Fenech and whenever someone gave me money for a (fundraising) marathon, I always passed it on.

“I have denied it under oath and will do so again today.”



Could the money have been given to Mr (Pierre) Portelli?



Delia: “I deny knowing about that.”

'I know nothing about those'

2.22pm Judge Said Pullicino tells Delia that they are here because of chat messages which are “in the public domain”.

“These issues are important to us because they might reveal some link between people in your party and others,” he tells Delia.

Delia says he can only answer about things he knows about and “I don’t know what’s in those (chats).”

17 Black and Electrogas

2.17pm Judge Lofaro: What about 17 Black? You filed no case about that. You did about Vitals (Delia is suing to have the hospitals privatisation deal given to Vitals annulled).

Delia says that in the Vitals case there was a precise legal direction that could be taken. I was the only one prepared to take on that.

Judge Lofaro presses on. What about Electrogas? Wasn’t that serious for you too?

Delia: We held discussions about that, but did not proceed to institute proceedings. I was told that discussion had taken place earlier (under Simon Busuttil) but no express legal direction was given to file a court case to rescind the contract.

Judge Lofaro: 17 Black's ownership was revealed.

Delia: But there wasn't enough to start a court case.

What about Panama Papers?

2.15pm Delia is asked what he makes of the Panama Papers.



“It certainly shouldn’t be me to praise Daphne Caruana Galizia for her courage to investigate certain matters, for example Vitals. Not everyone has the courage to pursue these things.

Bribery claims

2.12pm Delia is asked about claims that Yorgen Fenech had paid him to stop David Casa from being reelected. The issue was assigned to magistrate Doreen Clarke for investigation.



“I had expressely asked (PN MP) David Thake about it after his public declaration. He told me he hadn’t been referring to me. (Thake had asked, on TV, if it was true that Fenech had offered some €50,000 to Delia).

“And when (PN MEP) David Casa testified, he also said he knew nothing about me.”

Where did Casa testify, Delia is asked.



Delia: "I believe I read it somewhere".

Delia is cautioned and asked if he is denying this.

"Not only do I categorically deny but I also submitted an affidavit in court. I physically swore it at the court registry."

'She showed no interest'

2.09pm Delia recalls another issue Caruana Galizia wrote about: property investments of his in Gozo.



“I explained my 9 per cent in that company. I invited her to meet, so I could show her all the documents. I was willing to answer her questions. But she showed no interest.”



“Police never summoned me after she wrote about that London flat,” he adds.

'Biċċa blogger'

2.03pm Delia says he also filed “a number of libels” against Caruana Galizia.



Judge Lofaro: “About that flat in London?”



Delia: “I don’t recall. I’d need to check. If I’m not mistaken there were four (libel suits).”



He is asked if he spoke about her in public.



“I called her a ‘biċċa blogger’ [two-bit blogger]. That one stuck.”



Why had he used those words?



“Mostly because of these events. It’s something I’ve apologised for. It was a tense moment.”



Judge Mallia says Caruana Galizia had a right to express herself that way, and he had a right to react.



Delia: “On that same occasion, I had said that although I did not agree with what she wrote, I would continue to fight for her right to say so.”

'That hurt me'

2pm Delia gives examples of his gripes.



“That I spoke to (current justice minister and Labour MP) Zammit Lewis, that my car was parked in a dark alley at Ħandaq, with the implication of drugs etcetera..”



He recalls being in Qormi when “two or three” police cars approached.



“Officers wanted to search my car. I said ok, go ahead. I did not ask for a warrant. Nothing was found.”



“But then there were allegations about money laundering, and that hurt me a lot. I worked as lawyer for 25 years. I reacted to that too.”

Did Delia speak to Daphne?

1.57pm The judges note that Caruana Galizia was critical of him when he was elected PN leader. Did he ever communicate with her?



“There was no professional relationship. I spoke with her once accidentally, at a public protest,” he says. “She used to send me WhatsApp messages. I sometimes answered her. I don’t exclude that there may have been phone calls too.”



Delia is asked if he responded to her blog posts.



“At first I ignored them. Then when I sensed escalation and things that were untrue, I answered her.”

Delia takes the oath

1.54pm Adrian Delia will be the first witness. He takes the oath and provides his personal details.

Notes filed in proceedings

1.53pm Judge Mallia makes reference to two notes: one filed by Yorgen Fenech’s lawyers and another by Comodini Cachia. He orders both to be filed in records of the case.



The notes concern a complaint by Fenech’s lawyers about Comodini Cachia quoting from messages extracted from Fenech’s phone - a reference to last week's testimony of tax chief Marvin Gaerty.

Proceedings begin

1.46pm Both Delia and Portelli are outside the courtroom, waiting to be summoned to testify.

The three judges who make up the inquiry - Michael Mallia, Abigail Lofaro and Joseph Said Pullicino - take their place and proceedings can begin.

Inside hall 20

1.37pm Daphne Caruana Galizia’s sisters are in the courtroom, as is state advocate Chris Soler.

The Caruana Galizia family's lawyers, Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia, are also present.

There’s still no sign of either of the two men we expect to appear as witnesses during today’s court session.

This is not the law courts' smallest room, but it is not its largest one either. With COVID-19 cases skyrocketing, that is a concern for people working within it.

Reminder: many non-urgent court cases have been put off to next month, following a directive by the chief justice to that effect.

Welcome

1.25pm Hello and welcome to this live blog direct from hall 20 of the Valletta law courts, where the Caruana Galizia public inquiry is set to continue.

Today's session follows a lengthy hearing in the compilation of evidence against men accused of supplying the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia, Robert Agius and Jamie Vella.

We live-blogged proceedings from proceedings in that case too - read all about it.