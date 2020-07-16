Opposition leader Adrian Delia on Thursday thanked Nationalist Party reform chief Louis Galea for his work to reform the party’s statute.

Delia thanked Galea in a post on Facebook, one day after the latter told Delia it was time to respect the party’s paid-up members and start the process for the election of a new leader.

Early on Wednesday, Delia lost a vote of confidence within the party’s executive, just a few days after losing a vote of confidence within the parliamentary group. Delia is, however, insisting on staying put, saying it is the party’s paid-up members who elected him leader.

In his post, Delia made no referece to Galea’s request.

Galea was appointed in June 2019 to assess the state of the PN and lead a process to reform the party.

In his post, Delia gave his “heartfelt thanks” to Galea for his “useful work” to reform the statue.

“you have concluded a delicate ad historic job for which I am grateful,” Delia said.