Adrian Delia thanked the media, unions and constituted bodies for taking a stand and an active role during the recent political crisis.

This helped the country start rebuilding and strengthening its institutions and reputation, he said during the annual new year greetings at the PN's headquarters.

Last year was not an easy one for our country, as Malta was dragged through a political and Constitutional crisis because of the Labour government's behaviour, the PN leader said.

The PN, he added, had already expressed its opinion about what needs to be done in order to strengthen good governance and democracy. This was done through its Reform and Renewal (Riforma u Tiġdid) documents, which included 15 proposals that would take the country forward.

The proposals also referred to the protection of investigative and independent journalism and the strengthening of civil society.

Good governance measures could have avoided damage

In a separate statement Dr Delia said the Opposition welcomed, although it was very late, news that good governance was on the government's agenda.

Several measures could have been taken over the past two years to avoid the huge damage that the country suffered, he said.

The Opposition questioned whether the appointment of a Cabinet Committee on Governance would see the end of the Constitutional Reform steering committee that is being led by President George Vella.

The PN also called on the government to ensure that all changes were implemented following serious discussions with the Opposition and all stakeholders, including civil society.

Will the government table proposals in Parliament that had been drawn up solely by the government, and expect the Opposition's approval, Dr Delia asked, adding that the PN has, for years, been calling for the strengthening of institutions.