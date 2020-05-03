The Labour Party on Sunday published excerpts of quotes from Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia, contradicting his own statements.

It said that the Opposition leader’s inconsistence on illegal migration reflected how appropriate it was that the Opposition was not running the country at this moment in time, the Labour Party said.

The PL said that 12 days ago, the PN leader had said that migrants should be rescued and kept on a boat outside Malta. But in a surreal way, on Saturday he condemned the government’s decision to save 57 migrants and transfer them to a ship off the Maltese coast.

And on March 15, Delia told the people that the country should go for a lockdown. But on Saturday, when asked if this was the best choice, he said he had never mentioned a full lockdown.

The people could not forget that Delia was first in favour of Malta becoming a relocation centre for migrants, then frightened the Maltese with all foreigners living and working in Malta, then attacked the government for not allowing more migrants into the country during a public health emergency.

And recently, while he was visiting and praising the Armed Force, his spokesman for justice was signing a criminal complaint against AFM personnel, accusing them of murder and asking that they are sent to prison for life.

Delia had turned the Nationalist Party into a group of extreme factions lacking a coherent position on themes of national interest, it said.

Such an Opposition leader could not be taken seriously, it added.