Adrian Delia cannot be stripped of the leadership of the opposition, President George Vella said.

In a lengthy statement on Monday afternoon, Vella said after meeting the entire opposition parliamentary group, he had established that Delia no longer enjoyed their support.

However, he said that in his judgement Delia could not be stripped of the position because it should be held by the leader of the party with the greatest numerical opposition to the government.

More to follow.