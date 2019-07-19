Alternattiva Demokratika member Mina Tolu will serve as co-spokesperson for the Federation of Young European Greens, the party announced on Saturday.



The former MEP candidate was elected at the FYEG General Assembly in Istanbul after being nominated by Maltese, Irish, English and Welsh, Scottish, German, Polish and Turkish young greens.

As co-spokesperson of FYEG, Mina Tolu will lead the young European Green movement and work together with young Greens from across Europe for a more sustainable, social, welcoming and inclusive Europe, as well as represent young green voices within the European Green Party.

Mina Tolu said "In the past FYEG has been a clear and strong voice for human rights, for environmental and social justice. I will ensure that we will continue to support the demands of the youth climate strikers, speak against the criminalisation of NGO-run sea-rescue missions, and support human rights defenders who work for refugee rights, women's rights and LGBTQI rights across the region."

Alternattiva Demokratika international secretary Rachelle Deguara and Alternattiva Demokratika Żagħżagħ – Green Youth Chairperson James Gabarretta welcomed the election result.

“We are proud that an Alternattiva Demokratika and Maltese Young Greens member and activist will be at the centre of young Green politics, contributing to strengthen the Green message in Europe.”

FYEG, the Federation of Young European Greens, is a European umbrella federation for Young Green and youth environmental organisations across Europe, including member organisations that are youth wings of Green parties. FYEG is the independent, official youth wing of the European Green Party.