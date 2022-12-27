The festive season is here, bringing with it endless parties, catching up over drinks and indulging in excessive boozy nights on a weekly – if not bi-weekly – basis. It might be tempting to hop into your car to go from one place to another without much hassle or bother, but why not make things easier and more enjoyable for yourself?

Getting a taxi to and from the countless events you will inevitably be invited to will make things easier for many reasons. First and foremost, you won’t need to fret over parking or hold back from enjoying yourself.

You can let your hair down

Christmas parties are the epitome of indulgence — from non-stop eating to having far too many drinks than usual, it’s the only time of the year we’re allowed to let our hair down. If you would like to relax properly, enjoy your evening, and not worry about driving back home, getting a cab or taxi is the ideal choice for you. Malta is a small country, making it even less of a hassle to find a last-minute cab.

It’s a safe option

Choosing to get a cab to travel from one point to another means that you’ll also be free from carpooling etiquette — there’s no need to wait for anyone if you would like to leave an event a bit earlier. There are numerous situations during events or parties where one might wish to leave a tad bit before, and by choosing to get a taxi on your own you will be travelling comfortably, safely and in your own time.

It’s far more relaxing

It’s no secret, driving in Malta is frustrating, to say the least. From getting stuck in traffic to going around in endless circles trying to figure out where to park, booking a taxi means that you will be able to catch a break from the stresses of travelling. As a passenger, you will be able to spend time looking out of the window and unwinding ahead of an event.

You won’t be late

When it comes to social gatherings, there’s always a chance of having one or more of the guests struggle to arrive at the agreed-upon time. The struggle is real – particularly for the organisers. Moreover, nobody likes to be late, especially for a big event. This is why booking a taxi is the best way to go when things need to run according to schedule.

Visit Yellow to find the ideal taxi company this holiday season