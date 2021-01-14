Ever since the introduction of online betting two decades ago, the argument on which is the better mode of betting has been a constant debate. The difference between online and offline betting is that the former is a remote way of placing bets with the internet's aid. On the contrary, the latter is a traditional mode of placing bets, which is done in a betting shop or the venue where the sporting event is taking place. The better way of placing bets is not fixed, as it is determined by taste, the preference, among other factors. In this article, we will discuss the use of online bookmaking.

The online gambling sector has experienced vast growth in the last decade, a result of the exponential rise in smartphone utility. Online betting not only offers more convenience to punters, but online bookmakers also offer a wide variety of benefits as well. Below are some of the pros of using online bookmakers.

There is a wide range of betting markets

Using online bookmakers guarantees you a huge range of markets to choose from. Interestingly, there can be more than 250 betting markets on just a single event. You can visit bookmakers.net to view the markets that suit your luck.

Flexibility

The major advantage of using online bookmakers is the ability to place your bets at any time of day or night. All you have to do is identify your sporting event, log in to your account and place the bet. There is always a live sporting event to bet on at any time. Also, there are virtual markets to bet on too.

Access to promotions

Most bookies offer either a bonus when you first deposit or they give you a free bet. This can be an exciting way to increase your bankroll. And that is just the tip of the iceberg. There are other promotional deals that come along. These include reload bonuses, increased odds, and mobile betting bonuses among others.

Rare odds

In betting, if a deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is! One disadvantage of offline betting is inferior payouts. The best online bookmakers generally offer higher odds. There is also the option to back and lay odds.

Live streaming and betting

With the internet, not only can you bet live on the variety of betting markets, but you can also stream the game as it unfolds. It is possible even to watch your team in action on your device while in the stands.

The option to give in

Unlike offline bookmakers, when you realize that you are out of luck and your bets aren't going your way, you can close that bet to keep the risk at a minimum. In addition, if part of the bets you've placed are winning and you want to end the risk, you can cash out and obtain part of the potential winnings. The ability to cash out comes in handy to minimize losses if you place an incorrect bet.

Immediate payout

This is another advantage over offline bookmaking. Online bookmakers do not waste time paying out your winnings and withdrawing them to your account. Furthermore, the best online bookmakers such as bookmakers.net settle your winnings before the match ends. An instance of this benefit is, say, you placed your bet on Both Teams to Score or Half Time Draw. In a different case, after the end of the sporting event, it's a matter of minutes before you receive your winnings.

Safety and confidentiality problem solved

Most offline bookmakers fear that if they land on a huge winning, will someone spot them? Betting online guarantees you total privacy, as you can bet in your private environment. If you don't feel like socializing and want some secrecy, you have your time to do your analysis with little to no distractions. An added advantage to financial enthusiasts is you can deposit using bitcoin. This allows you to hide from your bank statements what you're gambling.

However, every good thing has a negative side. Below are some of the cons of using offline betting.

Impromptu closure of your betting account

Online bookmakers can close or limit your account if they suspect match-fixing, bonus abuse, betting arbitrage, or if the bookmaker realizes you're exploiting something. However, there are things that you can do to avoid your account being closed or limited. They include avoiding placing exact amounts such as $42.69 or $642 and using rounded figures such as $50 0r $200. You can also divide your stake amongst different bookmakers if you plan to make a unique bet with enormous odds.

Little social interaction

Earlier, we mentioned preference being a factor that influences the choice of offline or online bookmaking. Some punters enjoy the social setting of betting shops. This is a benefit you will not enjoy when using online bookmakers. You cannot replicate the experience in a betting shop, even if you live stream the games.

In summary, both online and offline bookmaking have their ups as well as downs. However, the pros of online bookmaking outdo the cons. Now it's up to you to decide.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.