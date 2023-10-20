There are many benefits to using Blik for online casino payments, which include convenience, speed, security, and affordability. That is why it is becoming popular for various transactions. Merchants also love its lower fees, and an increasing number of them now support it. Read on to learn more about Blik.

Benefits of using Blik

Blik is a privately owned Polish mobile payment provider for online casinos and other businesses. In 2022, it processed about 500 million transactions valued at about $22 billion, or about PLN 100 billion. It makes the company the most popular system in Poland and one of the largest in Europe. Currently, the company operates in over 20 countries around the world.

Secured transactions

One of the challenges any player faces while accessing new online casinos is the inability to be sure of the integrity of their transactions. What takes the burden from any player is casino online Blik, which guarantees your rewards go to only legitimate casinos in Poland. Moreover, the service does not share any banking details with online casinos.

It adds a layer of security and makes sure anyone’s personal information is protected from third-party unauthorized access. The details the casino receives are the funds you have sent and the name and address of your mobile payment account. It gives the casino details to verify the transaction came from you without giving them private banking details.

Moreover, Blik uses two-factor authentication to verify your identity. This step eliminates the chance that someone with your PIN can access an account and spend money without letting you know. To further secure transaction details, it uses bank-grade SSL encryption to transmit data between the Blik app and servers. With all those measures, this online payment service guarantees secure transactions.

Fast transactions

Such methods offer speed of transactions as their main distinguishing feature over traditional banking methods. You do not have to send funds and wait for days before the online casino receives the funds you deposit. The same goes for withdrawals. Once the website releases your winnings, you can withdraw them almost immediately.

For many players, it is a major advantage, as they start playing anytime they want. And just being able to access their winnings instantly makes it more fun to use for withdrawals.

Convenience for players

Blik makes it easy to deposit funds and withdraw winnings. As a player, you do not have to enter your banking details or card details into an account. As long as the website supports it, you need to select it as a payment method. For players who wish to gamble on multiple websites, it takes away the burden of having to keep banking details nearby. With Blik, you can gamble anytime and from anywhere with your money. All you will need is a mobile banking app, Blick code, and PIN.

Affordability

Blik payments to online casinos are often free or come with minimal fees. The consortium of Polish banks that own this service makes it possible. Their goal is to offer the service at a fee that beats competing services from third-party providers.

The low fees or zero fees make it handy when withdrawing small amounts. You do not have to worry about huge transfer fees, making you get less money. For online customers looking to save money on transaction fees, finding merchants supporting this affordable service is a plus.

Availability in Poland and internationally

Merchants in Poland and a growing number of international businesses accept Blik as a secure payment method. It makes such a service attractive for online shoppers rather than just for players. Its wide availability makes it a choice for shoppers who want a one-stop payment service for online transactions.

How to use Blik to make payments

Making online casino payments is easy and takes only three steps if you already have a Blik account. If you do not have one, the first step is to register and complete its verification process. Then, use the following three steps to deposit funds.

Step 1: Select Blik payment

The first step is to select Blik as the preferred method. Then, enter the amount you want to deposit.

Step 2: Enter Blik code and PIN

Once you enter the amount you want to pay and select to pay, the payment page will redirect to your mobile banking app. Here, you enter a Blik code and PIN to confirm the transaction. And it will complete the transaction from your end.

Step 3: Transaction completed

Once you enter the right code and PIN, the payment service will verify and complete the transaction instantly. The online casino will receive the funds and credit them to you. Thus, you can start playing your favorite game.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/