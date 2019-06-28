Anchovy has announced it has been selected to join Advertising & Marketing Independent Network (AMIN) Worldwide, a global alliance of more than 50 independent marketing agencies. Anchovy is the first agency in Malta to join the network, helping AMIN extend its reach in the Mediterranean.

Malta fosters an economy on the rise and hosts a diverse range of opportunities in multiple sectors. The country has a unique positioning in terms of human expertise and technological innovation.

“We are happy to welcome Anchovy as the newest member of AMIN,” said Hans van Eemeren, president AMIN Worldwide EMEA region and partner of Intracto in Belgium.

“We look forward to exploring Anchovy’s influence and client base in Malta and in turn assisting them in expanding their global portfolio of clients and partners. We are sure adding Anchovy to the AMIN network adds an impressive synergy.”

Anchovy is a data-driven agency whose strengths lie in developing and executing growth strategies for a diverse portfolio of clients, both in the local market and overseas.

The agency’s services span over the stages of discovering client problems, developing a strategy accordingly, executing the strategy to target the problem and evaluating the results achieved. Over the past six years, the agency has served some of the world’s greatest companies such as Lufthansa, Unibet, Pampers, Visa, Nestlé, Playmobil, Holiday Inn and Intercontinental, and has also successfully launched ventures which make use of the company’s experience to maximise revenue.

“Joining AMIN is a great step forward for us,” said Benji Borg, co-founder of Anchovy.

“Being part of AMIN is key to reaching our goals of approaching a broader range of clients while expanding our presence internationally and increasing our expertise to existing partners and clients. We’re really excited to be able to tap into AMIN’s extensive knowledge base of global market insights. Their insights will take Anchovy to a whole new level.”