• Similar to when buying from a non-EU country, goods bought from the UK whose intrinsic value is over €22 are now subject to import taxes. The intrinsic value means the actual value of the goods, excluding insurance and freight.

• Customs duties apply only to goods whose intrinsic value exceeds €150, except for tobacco, alcoholic products and perfumes.

• Import taxes must be paid upon the importation in the EU of products manufactured outside the EU.

• In accordance with the Customs Ordinance, penalties and sanctions may be incurred if the Customs Import Declaration is not accurately filled.

• Goods manufactured in the UK are not subject to import duties but they are subject to payment of VAT.

• To release products from customs, an authorised customs clearing agent is to submit an electronic Customs Import Declaration and provide details about the nature of the goods and their value.

• Consumers may be asked to pay a fee to a customs’ representative to release goods from customs on their behalf.

• Before buying goods online from a UK e-commerce site, consumers are advised to check which local postal operator/courier will deliver the product in order to check the applicable fees.