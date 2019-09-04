Advocacy For Legacy (A4L) is financing extracurricular activities for children at Fra Diegu home as part of a wide-ranging agreement with Fondazzjoni Sebħ. Fondazzjoni Sebħ empowers children and victims of domestic abuse to help them re-integrate into the community.

In this first collaboration initiative between the two organisations, A4L will cover a share of the expenses incurred by Fondazzjoni Sebħ for non-formal educational activities offered to young residents of Fra Diegu home.

Corporate ID Group’s A4L has also committed itself to assist in the organisation’s efforts through a campaign within the business community in Malta to raise the needed financial support for projects coordinated by the foundation.

“We are delighted to announce this ambitious partnership with Fondazzjoni Sebħ,” said Jesmond Saliba, the person behind the A4L initiative. “It is our collective responsibility to ensure that the children at Fra Diegu are able to follow their extracurricular programmes without cutting any corners.”

These agreements complement a number of other long-term relationship agreements A4L has with Id-ar tal-Providenza, Save a Life Foundation and the University of Malta’s Faculty for Social Well Being.

It is our collective responsibility to ensure that the kids at Fra Diegu are able to follow their extracurricular programmes without cutting any corners

In another development, the group also signed a memorandum of understanding with the LEAP (Scouts Foundation) and the Malta Girl Guides which will serve as foundation for the creation of a curriculum that provides life and leadership skills to people who work with children in the voluntary sector.

These agreements with LEAP (Scouts Foundation) and the Malta Girl Guides formalise the engagement between Corporate ID Group’s A4L initiative and these two organisations for the knowledge transfer of leadership skill aspects championed by the Scouts, and mental well-being and empowerment in the face of domestic violence issues championed by the Malta Girl Guides, forming part of a strategy to build knowledge transfer capacity that will extend expertise in leadership, mental well-being and domestic violence issues to non-member target groups.

The third pillar of this core curriculum will be focused on the education of issues related to substance abuse. The agreements align with the A4L mission to harness professional insight and resource to develop actionable and meaningful solutions that address challenges of social exclusion among children, while empowering them for the challenges they might face.

Mr Saliba said that this project would be the basis of a corporate social advocacy platform which will be championed by the Corporate ID Group, aimed at strengthening the voluntary sector while empowering children.

A4L is a corporate social advocacy initiative of the Corporate ID Group, which is made by CiConsulta Advisory, its Corporate Communications division Corporate Identities, Corporate Dispatch News Aggregator and the Insights Institute.