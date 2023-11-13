This year AE Business Advisors celebrated its 25th anniversary with a transformative stride in corporate social responsibility through the impactful 'Act To Empower' initiative.

Officially launched on October 25 at a momentous event, Founding Partner Dr Georg Sapiano set the tone by reflecting upon the early days, acknowledging the daily struggle for survival. However, he said, "Our perseverance and resilience were rewarded by the fact that, as a result of a work ethic based on the pursuit of excellence, we attracted and kept some of the brightest minds. Indeed, the very brightest ones are leading the firm today."

As the firm grew, more practice areas were added to the firm’s offering while in the last two years, the implementation of the Entrepreneurial Operating System (“EOS”) has significantly streamlined and modernised AE’s approach to management.

Dr Nicolette Spiteri Bailey, Partner and Integrator at AE introduced the "Act to Empower" CSR initiative. “Born out of a strong team effort, the initiative signifies AE's commitment to giving back”. In a collaborative effort, four teams pitched ideas, resulting in this long-term commitment that goes beyond mere philanthropy. The initiative's name reflects the ethos—it's not just a one-time gesture but a promise for an empowering future.

As part of this commitment, AE pledges pro bono assistance to local NGOs, offering free services that include setting up a financial reporting function, assisting in closing pending annual reports, and providing a legal review of statutes and other documents. The focus is not just on giving but on empowering NGOs to operate independently.

Honoured by the presence of Commissioner Jesmond Saliba from the Office of the Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations, who, in his address, highlighted the profound importance of initiatives like the one undertaken by AE. He commended AE's commitment to assisting NGOs in a structured manner, noting, "The sector is not risk, it’s vulnerable. And you’re helping to address that vulnerability by providing the support required based on your expertise, in a professional manner”.

In a thought-provoking statement, Commissioner Saliba emphasized a paradigm shift: "If we think we’re helping an organisation, we’re looking down…that the organisation is broken. But if we partner with - we’re empowering, and this is the role you’re taking on in this exercise." Closing his address, Commissioner Saliba proposed a forward-thinking perspective, encouraging the consideration of this initiative as a best-case study for other organisations in the field. He emphasised the importance of offering pro bono services sustainably, showcasing professionalism. This approach, he suggested, is preferable to merely accepting pro bono work without giving it the priority it deserves.

The launch event showcased AE's dedication to corporate social responsibility, combining the celebration for their 25th anniversary with a forward-looking commitment to making a lasting impact on the community. 'Act To Empower' is not merely a programme; it's a revolution—it's a call for others to join in reshaping the landscape of corporate social responsibility.

Interested NGOs can submit their application for support and collaboration by visiting ae.com.mt/csr-program.

This programme is also supported by Scope - Xero Ambassadors.