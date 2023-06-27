Italian electric car company Aehra has released a new electric saloon capable of travelling up to 497 miles on a single charge.

Revealed at the Milano Monza Motor Show, the saloon features double ‘falcon’ doors which help when getting in and out of the vehicle, while materials such as forged carbon fibre help to keep the car’s overall weight down.

The saloon has been given a smooth and slippery design to aid with aerodynamics, with a top portion which flows from the bonnet to the windscreen and over the roofline.

