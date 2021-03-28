Parnis England Trucking has been awarded the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) Certification by Malta Customs.

“We are very proud to be awarded this prestigious certificate,” Sandro Camilleri, general manager of Parnis England Trucking, said.

“We would like to congratulate our very professional team and the superb team from Malta Customs who have worked together closely to achieve this certification.’’

Stephen Parnis England, managing director of Parnis England Group, added: “Parnis England Trucking has always enjoyed an excellent relationship with Malta Customs and other providers in the supply chain. The AEO certification is a confirmation of trust in our organisation.”

The AEO certification proves that Parnis England Trucking meets a range of criteria, works in close cooperation with customs authorities to assure the common objective of supply chain security and enables the organisation to enjoy benefits throughout the EU.

The AEO certification is a confirmation of trust in our organisation

The EU established its AEO concept based on the internationally-recognised standards and it is a partnership programme bet­ween the customs authority and the EU. This implies that there must always be a relationship bet­ween customs and the applicant/AEO. This relationship must be based on the principles of mutual transparency, correctness, fairness and responsibility.

“The certification benefits our customers as it gives us the opportunity to provide them with an efficient, transparent and seamless service as one of the partners of Customs,” Camilleri said.

There are less than 20 holders of this certification on the Maltese islands.

The certificate was officially given to the company by the director of Customs General, Joseph Chetcuti, during a short ceremony held at Customs. Also in attendance was Francis Callus, senior inspector of Customs Trade Facilitation Unit, Parnis England and Camilleri.

Parnis England thanked Malta Customs and particularly Francis Callus and Paul Bonello for their help and support throughout the whole process. Parnis England Trucking is a leading Malta-based transportation company specialising in groupage and full load trailer services between the UK/EU and Malta. The company forms part of the Parnis England Group, a leading Maltese group of companies, established in 1899 and active in several different sectors of the economy.