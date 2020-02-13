In today's automobiles, the wheels and their aerodynamic flow influence the overall vehicle efficiency by up to 30 per cent. That is why a further developed technology of the BMW aerodynamic wheel is making its debut together with the BMW iX3, whose market launch is planned for 2020: The new combination of aluminium base wheel and individually designed inserts complements the efficient basic alignment of the BMW Group's first purely electric Sport Activity Vehicle (SAV) effectively.

While reducing drag for about five per cent compared to a conventionally powered BMW X3 the new aerodynamic wheels are not only more efficient but also lighter than previous ones. Thanks to optimum airflow around the wheel arches, the wheels are 15 per cent lighter than the aerodynamic wheels previously fitted by BMW.

Their benefits in terms of aerodynamics and weight have the overall effect of lowering power consumption for the BMW iX3 by another two per cent in the European WLTP test cycle – equating to 0.4 kWh/100 km – and thereby extending the vehicle range by 10 kilometres. The wheels’ appearance can be varied in numerous different ways, enabling a vast variety of possibilities for the design of wheels on future models. The new aerodynamic wheels will also feature on the BMW iNext and BMW i4, which are going to be introduced in 2021.

Furthermore, the new base wheel is made using less material than its precursor adding up to the reduction of unsprung mass by lightweight inserts. This enhances both, driving dynamics and efficiency. Additionally, the mix of materials is benefiting a resource-efficient manufacture, as there is no need for further tools to produce special wheel options with optimised aerodynamics.

To fit the lightweight base wheel, the inserts are precision-molded and integrated into the outside of the wheel between the spokes. Thus, they are highly effective in reducing wheel-arch air turbulence – and therefore aerodynamic drag. As a result, the aerodynamic wheels form a key element of the overall package developed for optimum efficiency of the BMW iX3.