Studies on aesthetic policies and comprehensive development to address neglected areas, ugly buildings and avoid pencil developments are in the pipeline, the Environment Ministry has said.

In the coming months, it will be working on aesthetic policies for “more beautiful buildings and urban areas”, it announced.

Speaking from the congested St Anne Street in Floriana, where calls have been made to turn it into a garden city, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia reiterated his wish to transform it into a pedestrian zone.

Following geological studies, announced at the start of the year, the next step is more detailed archaeological, structural and landscaping studies, including a traffic impact assessment.

Farrugia was listing Budget 2022 fiscal incentives for UCA buildings, first-time buyers and restoration for the “controversial and sensitive” planning sector, as well as long-term measures aimed at reaching climate change targets by 2030 and a zero-carbon economy by 2050.

Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia addressing reporters on Tuesday. Photo: Jonathan Borg.

The time for conferences and studies was over and the country has now moved on to a “concrete and costed” plan to reach these targets, he said.

A monitoring board was also being set up to report to cabinet the progress that each minister would be making in terms of climate change.

Farrugia said the first quarter of 2022 will see the start of the building of the waste-to-energy facility, the Ecohive complex, worth half a billion euro, as well as the implementation of the Long-term Waste Management Plan, where commercial waste will be separated for the first time.

Final studies for the roofing of the Sta Venera tunnels will determine what financial model to adopt and a public-private partnership was not being excluded, he said.

The environment was raised to the top of the country’s agenda, Farrugia claimed, with the completion, next year, of all urban greening projects, which cost millions, in Zabbar, Qormi, Mosta and Hamrun.

Reform on excavation, demolition works

Parliamentary Secretary for Construction, Chris Agius, said changes would soon be made in the times for excavation and demolition works “so that neighbours could enjoy their family in peace at the end of their working day”.

For the first time, a public consultation on a national code for building and construction will be launched, he announced.

Pointing out that the construction sector deserved attention too, he said €9 million has been allocated to Building and Construction Authority.

Highlighting the growth of the sector in the first three-quarters of this year, he mentioned 10,440 contracts as opposed to 9,400 in 2018, while the value of property sales for the same period amounted to over €2.2 billion.